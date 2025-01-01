Ethan Slater reveals Wicked role changed his life 'in a huge way'

Ethan Slater has revealed that starring in Wicked has changed his life "in a huge way".

The Tony-nominated actor stars as the munchkin Boq in the 2024 Wicked film and its upcoming second instalment, Wicked: For Good.

In a new interview with People, Ethan opened up about how working on the project - which also stars his girlfriend, Ariana Grande, as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba - has influenced his life, both personally and professionally.

"It's a hard question to think about how it's impacted my career, because it's all sort of like ongoing, one foot in front of the other," he explained.

Reflecting on the significance of the role, the actor continued, "It's been a big part of making those childhood dreams come true. I saw Wicked on Broadway with my, I think, fifth-grade class. We went on a school trip before the Tonys."

Ethan added that the show had "just opened" at the time and was one of the first productions he had ever seen.

The 33-year-old actor also shared a special memory of taking his niece to see the musical for her ninth birthday.

"I got to see it again with new eyes, and see what it must have felt like for me to see that," he shared. "And so it's been such a huge part of me to now be a part of it, to be a part of Wicked, that's changed my life in a huge way."

In Wicked, Boq is the romantic interest of Elphaba's younger sister, Nessarose, who was played by Marissa Bode in the film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good is due for release on 21 November.