Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan

Dwayne Johnson has paid an emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan.

On Thursday, a representative for WWE icon Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - announced his death. He was 71.

Following the tragic news, actor and professional wrestler Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', took to Instagram to honour Hogan's legacy.

"Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan," Johnson began. "To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included."

The Moana star then recounted a cherished childhood memory of catching one of Hogan's headbands when the wrestler threw it into the crowd.

"In 1984, I gave you your HULKSTER headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd," he wrote. "You were wrestling 'Mr Wonderful', Paul Orndorff that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren't for me, you'd have no way of getting that exact one made again."

Johnson shared that Hogan had "promised" to get him another headband as a thank-you gift.

"A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that," he continued. "You kept your word, with a handshake and a 'thanks kid'. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy."

Johnson went on to reflect on a pivotal moment in his wrestling career: standing in the ring with Hogan.

"Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old - I'm standing in the middle of the ring and facing you - one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA," he shared. "The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time."

Reflecting on the event, Johnson wrote, "I've never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you."

The actor concluded the tribute by writing, "From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever...Thank you for the house, brother."