Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

The British actor, best known for his role as Jamie in the television drama Top Boy, has been charged with multiple sexual offences, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday.

The 27-year-old BAFTA-nominated performer faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an incident involving one woman and are alleged to have occurred in January 2023.

Ward is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 28 August.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is overseeing the investigation, stated, "Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward - we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports."

Prior to pursuing an acting career, Ward worked as a model and appeared in music videos for artists such as Lily Allen and Tom Walker.

He made his film debut in the 2016 drama Brotherhood and has since built a career in both television and cinema.

His other movie credits include 2022's Empire of Light alongside Olivia Coleman and 2024's The Beautiful Game, starring Bill Nighy.

Ward has not yet addressed the allegations.