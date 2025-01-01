Naomi Ackie has been trying to correct birthday on Wikipedia 'for years'

Naomi Ackie has been trying to correct her birthday on Wikipedia "for years".

The Blink Twice actress revealed on the Podcrushed podcast that she actually celebrates her birthday on 22 August, even though her birthday has been inaccurately listed as 2 November for years.

Ackie, 32, revealed that a member of her team has tried to make her Wikipedia page accurate, but the change was not accepted.

"It's August 22nd and it's so funny. This has been going on for years," she shared. "There's someone on Wikipedia who, whenever I get someone to change it, changes it back."

The Mickey 17 actress divulged the ramifications of the incorrect birthday information, adding, "So I keep on getting happy birthdays on November 2nd and someone is insistent that I (was) born on that day."

Ackie's birthday is still incorrect on Wikipedia.

Podcrushed co-host Penn Badgley noted that he had a similar issue with the Internet encyclopedia when his page incorrectly stated that his four-year-old son was called James.

"For a while, the internet thought my son's name was James, and his name is not James," he explained. "Somebody (in my team) would change it, and they would change it back, and I would get people sending us Christmas cards and stuff, and they would name James. I'm like, 'Guys, this kid's name is not James!' His name is so far from James as well. I'm trying to leave his nameless as he can be."

The Gossip Girl actor first clarified his son's name on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.