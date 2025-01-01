Bend It Like Beckham sequel in the works

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has revealed that a sequel to her celebrated 2002 film, which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, is officially happening.

The aim is to have the sequel ready by 2027 to mark the 25th anniversary of Bend it Like Beckham's 2002 UK opening.

"I'm excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women's game," the London-based director confirmed to Deadline.

Chadha adds that Nagra, Knightley, Archie Punjabi, Juliet Stevenson and other members of the original cast "are aware that a sequel is being developed, but they obviously want to see a script before they commit".

She added: "I'm pretty certain that everyone's going to want to come back."

The filmmaker was in Basel, Switzerland, ahead of the Women's European Championship final, where England women's soccer team will face Spain.

She shared that for the past 23 years "I didn't want to do anything because I didn't have a story. And then I came up with a great story, really super-cool story. So now I'm inspired. Literally came up with it just about a month ago. It's my very clear wish to bring the characters back very, very soon.

"Women's football is more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever. It is an honour for me to be a small part of it."