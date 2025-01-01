Dermot Mulroney teases My Best Friend's Wedding sequel

Dermot Mulroney has officially confirmed that "there is talk of a sequel" to My Best Friend's Wedding.

Mulroney starred in the 1997 film with Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett.

"Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote," the actor clarified to the New York Post.

It's been nearly 30 years since one of the most beloved rom-coms of the '90s hit the big screen.

"Oh my gosh, the whole thing was a dream," Mulroney recalled of filming.

"I knew even when I got the audition for it with Julia, like waiting in line with a whole bunch of other guys, and I got the role. I knew - and all of Hollywood knew - it was going to be an exceptional movie."

My Best Friend's Wedding stars Roberts and Mulroney as Julianne and Michael, childhood friends who make a deal to marry each other if they are both still single by 28.

Days before her 28th birthday, Michael announces he's marrying Kimberly (Diaz), forcing Julianne to realise she's in love with her best friend.

In 2023, Roberts was asked which title from her filmography she'd like to see get a sequel.

"I think, maybe, My Best Friend's Wedding," she said on Watch What Happens Live.

"Because there are so many people in it, and to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going."

Four-time Golden Globe nominee Diaz came out of an 11-year acting retirement this year to star in Netflix's Back in Action.