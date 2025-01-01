Dafne Keen loves playing 'stubborn' and 'independent' Laura Kinney

Dafne Keen relished reprising the role of Laura Kinney for Deadpool and Wolverine.

The 20-year-old actress first played the character in 2017's Logan, and Dafne has revealed that she enjoyed the experience of reprising the role for the 2024 blockbuster, which also starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Dafne explained: "What was so special to me about putting her in a group was that I think the Wolverine character is an archetype, and therefore Laura, as an extension of that, is a lone wolf, and I think putting her in a group shows that they do work in a team.

"There was something so lovely about also getting Logan and Laura back. It was really fun to play with other people, and I think she works really well in a team, weirdly, even though she is such a stubborn, independent creature."

Dafne also revealed that she'd love for Sophie Nelisse, her co-star in Whistle, the upcoming horror film, to join her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Asked which role Sophie would be best suited to, Dafne replied: "There are so many. I feel like you’d be a good Mystique. I feel like she'd be a good Mystique. You'd be shape-shifting and back-flipping."

Dafne also thinks her co-star would be a perfect candidate to play the part of Jean Grey.

The actress said: "She's so powerful and cool. And she’s hot, and she has fabulous red hair."

Meanwhile, Dafne has revealed that she would jump at any opportunity to reprise the role of Laura.

The actress was amazed by the fan reaction to her appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine, and she relished the film's shoot, describing it as "some of the most fun [she's] ever had on camera".

Asked what she wants to do next in her career, Dafne told ScreenRant: "Honestly, anything that brings me back to playing her, I would take. I think she's some of the most fun I've ever had on camera. And, honestly, it's so special to me that the people love her as much as I did."

Dafne has actually developed a new appreciation for her on-screen character and her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years.

The actress explained: "I think I did it when I was so young [that] I didn't realise how much of an impact it had. Then, after last year I've really kind of experienced how much impact she had in a way. I think that's really special and it's always really exciting to me.

"Even when people are speculating completely incorrect things about my future in the MCU, I'm always very excited that people are even thinking of me in that capacity."