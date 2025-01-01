Emily Ratajkowski praises Lena Dunham for looking beyond her appearance

Emily Ratajkowski has praised Lena Dunham for looking beyond her appearance.

The model and actress stars as Wendy Jones in Dunham's latest comedy series, Too Much, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ratajkowski explained that working with Dunham, the show's writer and director, has given her the chance to play a character with depth, rather than just a beautiful one.

"Lena was the first person who published my writing, on Lenny Letter, but she knew about me from Instagram," the 34-year-old said. "I've had a lot of experiences, with Lena specifically, where she has seen past surface level things and given me so many opportunities."

Ratajkowski has previously written for Dunham's feminist newsletter Lenny Letter, including an essay titled Baby Woman in 2016, in which she explored topics such as body image and self-acceptance.

During the interview, Ratajkowski noted that she has become more selective about the people she works with as she has grown older.

"When I shot Too Much, I was about to turn 33," she told the publication. "I'm a grown a*s woman, with a child, and it just felt very natural and right to be doing the kind of roles and working with the kind of people who share the ideas I do around women and respect."

Too Much marks the Gone Girl star's return to acting after she fired her team in 2020 and essentially quit the business. In 2023, she explained that she was tired of making herself "digestible to powerful men in Hollywood".