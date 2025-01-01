Sydney Sweeney excited to 'start studying' Kim Novak to prepare for Scandalous!

Sydney Sweeney is excited to "start studying" actress Kim Novak to prepare to portray her in the upcoming film Scandalous!

The Anyone But You star is set to play the Vertigo actress in the upcoming drama, which will be directed by her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo.

The 27-year-old is such a "sucker for homework" that she can't wait to dive into her research on Novak.

"There's so much research that you get to do, and I'm a sucker for homework," she told Bustle. "At the top of next year, I get to play Kim Novak, so I'm really excited to start studying her and learning everything I possibly can."

Scandalous! tells the story of the romance between Novak, now 92, and late Rat Pack singer Sammy Davis Jr., who will be portrayed by Alien: Romulus actor David Jonsson.

Sweeney has been on a run of playing real people on film. She recently portrayed Margret Wittmer, who left Germany and moved to a desert island in the Galapagos, in Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, before shooting a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.

Explaining what drew her to the latter role, The White Lotus star shared, "Christy Martin's story is so inspiring. She has faced many challenges inside and outside the ring. I was blown away and inspired by her strength, her perseverance, and who she is as a woman. Having a character that has so many layers and depths, that's a dream as an actor."

She continued, "Then, on the physical side, I grew up kickboxing and grappling. I'm a very outdoorsy, athletic person, so to play a character that (required me) to transform myself was a dream. I loved every part of it."

Eden will open in U.S. cinemas on 22 August, while the Christy Martin biopic doesn't have a release date yet.