Pedro Pascal blasts off at box office with Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has blasted off with a $218 million (£162 million) opening weekend.

Marvel's latest comic book adaptation performed slightly ahead of expectations at the global box office with its debut figures an impressive 11% ahead of Superman.

The film scored the biggest superhero opening of 2025 in several countries, including the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

The retro-futuristic adventure stars Game of Thrones favourite Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Human Torch.

The film is set in a 1960s world, where the Fantastic Four must protect Earth from the planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The latest Fantastic Four outing cost more than $200 million (£149 million) to make, and needs to keep up the momentum to avoid the fate of other recent Marvel movies such as February's Captain America: Brave New World and 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, both of which collapsed after strong starts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps ranks as the year's fourth-biggest US domestic debut following A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch and Superman.