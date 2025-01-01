Nick Hogan pays tribute to dad Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan has paid tribute to his late father, Hulk Hogan.

The son of Hogan and ex-wife Linda Hogan broke his silence at the weekend, reflecting on his bond with the wrestling star.

"My dad was the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain."

Alongside his heartfelt tribute, Nick included photos of himself and his dad throughout the years, and shared some details from their final months.

"I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got," Nick continued.

"I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life."