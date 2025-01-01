Sofía Vergara undergoes second knee surgery

Sofía Vergara has shared an update from hospital, where she has undergone knee surgery.

The Modern Family star posted photos of herself dressed in a hospital gown in an Instagram post, although she didn't share the reason behind the operation.

"It's done! Round 2 #knee," she captioned the post.

Many of Vergara's famous friends wished her well in the comments section, including her America's Got Talent co-star, Terry Crews, who wrote, "Proud of you!"

Lauren Sánchez Bezos shared, "Sending you love," while Patrick Schwarzenegger cheered, "Wishing you a speedy recovery!"

This is not the first time the Griselda star has had an operation on her knee. She previously shared in April last year that she had gone through surgery, assuring fans she was in safe hands.

"If u ever get a knee surgery, make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!" she wrote at the time, referring to her then boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The pair dated for over a year before announcing they had split in January 2025.

Following her breakup from Saliman, Vergara has sparked romance rumours with retired football player Tom Brady.

The two were photographed together on a yacht during a star-studded European voyage.