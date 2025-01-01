Chrishell Stause marries G Flip for the fourth time

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip have once again tied the knot.

This time, the pair enjoyed an epic, medieval-themed bash surrounded by their closest friends and loved ones at a castle venue in Los Angeles.

Stause donned a white gown with a lace-up corset, while Aussie musician G Flip played the role of a dashing knight.

The Selling Sunset alum wrote over the invitation, which bore an image of a castle, "Lots of gay merriment to happen later today!"

Stause and G Flip (full name Georgia Flipo) secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 before renewing their vows in Palm Springs a year later.

Stause and the non-binary rocker renewed their vows for a second time in Melbourne, Australia, in July 2024.

"We promised we're going to do it every year," the Daytime Emmy nominee explained to E! News in 2023.

Before their latest nuptials, Stause shared an update on the couple's journey towards parenthood, confirming she was trying IVF one more time.

The TV star wrote, "If it's meant to be, it will be. If not, pivot."

G Flip has been candid about their desire for children in the past.

"I definitely see children in my future," the drummer said on the People Every Day podcast. "I've always loved kids. One day that'll be in the future."