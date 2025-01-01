Bobby Lee blames 'woke' backlash for And Just Like That... axing

Bobby Lee has shared why he thinks he was cut from And Just Like That....

"Some of the woke elements of the show, they got rid of, and I think I was a part of that," the comedian and podcaster told Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Lee starred as Jackie Nee, Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) podcast co-host, on the first and second seasons of the Sex and the City continuation series, but is notably absent from the third season.

"I think Sara (Ramirez) didn't come back, and some other people," Lee said. "They tried to put minorities in, and, I don't know. I never saw the show."

Ramirez departed the show in season 2 as Che Diaz, the love interest of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). Karen Pittman, who played Nya Wallace, Miranda's Columbia Law School professor whom she befriended and later called her roommate, also left the show ahead of season 3.

In regards to Lee's departure from the show, his storyline ended naturally, as Carrie no longer hosts the podcast.

Lee reflected on his time on And Just Like That... in a positive light.

He called Parker "the nicest person I've ever met", and credited her for making him feel "so at ease" on the project.

"I like everyone on there. It was fun. I never have bad blood with anybody. You know what I mean?"