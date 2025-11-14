‘Definitely more magic’: Now You See Me star Dave Franco teases the franchise's future

Dave Franco hopes to “make many more” Now You See Me movies.

The 40-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as street magician Jack Wilder in the upcoming threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and with a fourth film also on the way, Franco has shared he hopes the series will continue after the next flick.

Speaking with Screen Rant, he said: “Now You See Me 3, coming out in November -- the gang is back, definitely more magic.

“I'm learning new ways to throw cards. I have the greatest time with that cast. I think our natural love for each other bleeds onto the screen, and I hope to make many more with them.”?

As well as Franco, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t - which hits screens on November 14, 2025 - will see the return of his other Four Horsemen co-stars: J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson) and Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher).

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will also see Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman reprise their roles as Dylan Rhodes and Thaddeus Bradley, respectively, while newcomers Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa join the cast as the next generation of magicians.

Previously, Franco teased Now You See Me: Now You Don’t would be “everything you want”, and said Rosamund Pike’s villain was a particular standout.

He told Collider: “We got some new fun characters - we got an incredible villain with Rosamund Pike, who's just an absolute pro. It’s everything you want.”

Reflecting on his Four Horsemen co-stars - who he has appeared alongside since the first Now You See Me in 2013 - Franco said the “natural camaraderie” they share “bleeds through onto the screen”.

The Together actor said: “I've known this cast for nearly 15 years now, and we all genuinely love each other. There's no set that I laugh on more.

“I just adore these people, and I think the natural camaraderie that we have kind of bleeds through onto the screen, and people can feel how much fun we're having.”

In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – directed by Ruben Fleischer – The Four Horsemen appear to have gone their separate ways at the start of the film.

In the first trailer, Eisenberg’s J. Daniel Atlas tells a new generation of illusionists that his former team is “dead.”

He then clarifies: “To me. Things got too real for them. They gave up stuff.”

The plot centres on a daring diamond heist that unites both the original Horsemen and new characters, played by Greenblatt, Smith, and Sessa, as they face off against a powerful criminal organisation.

The movie’s title, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, was revealed during CinemaCon in April, where Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson also announced that Fleischer is set to return for a fourth instalment in the franchise.

Fogelson said: “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter.

“We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us.”