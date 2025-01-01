Vanessa Kirby lost voice filming Fantastic Four birth scene

Vanessa Kirby lost her voice while shooting her character's birth scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

During a key sequence in the latest Marvel film, Kirby's character Sue Storm goes into labour on a spacecraft while they're being chased through space by the Silver Surfer.

In an interview with Variety, The Crown actress revealed that she spent two weeks shooting that birth scene "in zero gravity", and lost her voice after "roaring" with pain non-stop.

"We had an amazing couple of weeks shooting that sequence in that spaceship. I loved every minute. I lost my voice by the end. You only see a few shots in there, but we did hundreds, just roaring the whole time," she shared. "I think the crew had to get earplugs by the end. It was a very beautiful thing to shoot. I felt so supported by those actors."

During the sequence, Sue is supported by her husband Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch and friend Ben Grimm/The Thing, played by Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, respectively.

Recalling how she responded to that scene in the script, Kirby said, "I remember reading that going, 'This is so cool that, at the midpoint of the movie, it centres this woman giving birth, and these three kind and loving men supporting her as she's doing it.' It was so cool to see that a superhero was doing something so primal and so utterly human. I was most excited for that bit."

The Fantastic Four wasn't Kirby's first time shooting a birth scene. For her 2020 movie Pieces of a Woman, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, she filmed a traumatic labour sequence in a single 24-minute-long take.

Addressing her prior experience, the Mission: Impossible - Fallout star added, "I also did a birth in this little movie called Pieces of a Woman. I was so excited to be asked to do it again, and I also wanted to make it different."

In a case of life imitating art, Kirby is currently pregnant with her first child.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in cinemas now.