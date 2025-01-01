Piper Perabo confirms 'there has been some discussion' about Coyote Ugly sequel

Piper Perabo has confirmed that "there has been some discussion" about a sequel to her 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly.

The actress broke through in Hollywood by playing Violet, an aspiring songwriter who moves to New York to pursue her dreams and ends up working in the titular Coyote Ugly bar.

Sequel talks have been ongoing for years, and Perabo confirmed the conversations were back on during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

When asked for a status update, Perabo told the outlet, "There has been some discussion about that. Some things are being discussed. I can't really say, but people that were doing it are talking about some stuff."

The Prestige actress also hinted that some of her original cast members want to be involved in the follow-up.

"(The conversations are happening) among the necessary - and some people that were like, well, we don't necessarily need, they're like, 'Oh, well I wanna be in it.' So, there's a lot of cooks in the kitchen right now, but things are moving around," she explained.

When asked if there was a script, Perabo replied, "I can't say anything about that, but I will say that people that were integral to making it are in communication about how to do something more."

Coyote Ugly also starred Maria Bello, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan, Melanie Lynskey, Adam Garcia, John Goodman and Izabella Miko, most of whom have expressed interest in a sequel.

While the original film received mixed reviews, it was a success at the box office and LeAnn Rimes' song, Can't Fight the Moonlight, became a huge hit.