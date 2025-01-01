Julian McMahon's daughter pens heartfelt tribute on his 57th birthday

Julian McMahon's daughter has penned a heartfelt tribute on what would have been his 57th birthday.

On what would have been his birthday, weeks after his death on 2 July, the actor's daughter Madison McMahon shared an emotional tribute to her father.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 25-year-old, whom McMahon shares with his ex-wife Brooke Burns, shared a sweet photo of her and her father hugging.

"Dad. Happy birthday. There will never be enough words to describe how much I miss you," Madison wrote over the image. "And somehow, even less that capture how deeply I love you."

She concluded the caption writing, "All I know is that I'll miss you and love you forever."

On 4 July, McMahon's wife, Kelly Paniagua, released a statement announcing that the Charmed actor had passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on 2 July after a private battle with cancer.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," she wrote.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans," Kelly continued of her husband. "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

It was later revealed that McMahon had died from lung metastasis resulting from head and neck metastatic cancer.

The Australian actor was best known for his roles as Cole Turner/Balthazar in Charmed, Dr Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, and Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four films.