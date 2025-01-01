Eddie Murphy hails Pickup co-star Pete Davidson

Eddie Murphy has "a lot in common" with Pete Davidson.

The 64-year-old actor stars alongside Pete, 31, in The Pickup, the new action-comedy movie, and Eddie has revealed that he relished the experience of working with the former Saturday Night Live star.

Speaking to Extra, Eddie explained: "I was looking forward to working with him.

"I was a fan already from SNL, and we have a lot in common now. We both started doing stand-up when we were really young, and we both started Saturday Night Live when we were really young, and we both lost our dads when we were really young. So, we had a lot in common, and he's a new-generation SNL. So, it was exciting.

"I love working with SNL alumni. I feel like a kinship to all of them."

Pete is actually expecting his first child with Elsie Hewitt - but Eddie hadn't offered him any parenting advice.

The Hollywood star said: "I didn't give him any parenting advice.

"You know, being a parent is kind of, you know, every kid is different ... You kinda just have to go in there and figure it out on your own. The good thing is that nature has wired us to do the right thing. I think it takes more effort to be a bad parent.

"If you love your child, you gotta go out of your way to be a bad parent. And doing the right thing just comes natural. So, I didn't give him any advice.”

Meanwhile, Pete recently claimed that his impending fatherhood has given him a new perspective on life.

The movie star explained that he's experienced a "weird sense of calmness" and is no longer looking to his career for fulfilment.

The comedian - who shot to stardom on Saturday Night Live, before turning his focus towards the movie industry - told People magazine: “I'm just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’

"I realised I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for."

The King of Staten Island star is looking forward to his child enjoying playdates with four-month-old Saga, the daughter of his friend Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

He said: “We're going to have awesome play dates. Yeah, that's [going to be] a cool play date."