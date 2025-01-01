NEWS Brandon Routh and Rachael Leigh Cook dating Newsdesk Share with :





Brandon Routh and Rachael Leigh Cook are reportedly a couple.



The two actors were spotted holding hands while leaving a cinema together in Los Angeles over the weekend.



This isn't the first time they've been spotted together. Back in February, the restaurant HomeGrown in Des Moines, Iowa, posted a photo of the pair dining together.



Routh and Leigh Cook have some shared history, having both starred in Hallmark Channel movies, and both are scheduled to attend Christmas Con - a fan convention focused on the stars of holiday movies - in December, according to People magazine.



Routh is best known for playing Superman in the 2006 movie Superman Returns and for starring in the Arrowverse shows as Ray Palmer / The Atom.



He was previously married to Courtney Ford, but they filed for divorce in January this year. The former couple share a son who was born in 2012.



Leigh Cook is best known for starring in the 1999 hit film She's All That, and 2001's Josie and the Pussycats. She married The Vampire Diaries star Daniel Gillies in 2004, but they separated in 2019. They share two children: a daughter born in 2013 and a son born in 2015.

