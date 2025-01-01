Warren Beatty's daughter Ella scoops major TV role

Ella Beatty is set to play the lead in the fourth instalment of the Monster true-crime franchise for Netflix.

Beatty, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and his wife, Annette Bening, landed the role after an extensive multi-country casting search, according to Deadline.

Godzilla vs. Kong star Rebecca Hall and Phantom Thread's Vicky Krieps will also star in the new season, which will tell the story of Lizzie Borden.

Borden was charged and subsequently acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1892.

She has been depicted in numerous films and TV shows, including The Lizzie Borden Chronicles starring Christina Ricci, and the 2018 feature film Lizzie starring Chloë Sevigny.

Beatty will portray Borden, with Hall said to be portraying her stepmother and Krieps reported to be playing a maid.

A graduate of the famous Juilliard school of acting in New York, Beatty made her TV debut with a recurring role on Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

The Monster franchise launched with The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which remains a top five most popular Netflix English-language series of all time.

It was followed by The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The series has also covered the story of serial killer Ed Gein.