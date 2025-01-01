Lo Bosworth announces marriage and pregnancy

Lo Bosworth is married and expecting her first baby.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former reality TV star announced she and fiancé Dom Natale tied the knot at her family's home in Laguna Beach, California on 20 July.

In addition, Lo revealed she is in her second trimester and due to give birth in January.

"We said yes with joy. And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back," she captioned a series of happy snaps from the couple's special day.

For the ceremony, Lo wore a simple white dress from Hailey Desjardins and carried a bouquet of lilies. The Hills personality accessorised the look with a white headband.

And in an interview for People, Lo recalled how she and Dom decided to keep the nuptials small once she started undergoing fertility treatment earlier in the year.

"We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we're at right now," the 38-year-old told the outlet. "I'm about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey, we thought about a big, New York City wedding. Once our family plans got underway, however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful décor, and relax."

Lo and investor Dom announced their engagement in January.