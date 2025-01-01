Julia Garner insists Madonna biopic is 'supposed to still happen'

Julia Garner has insisted the Madonna biopic she was tapped to star in is "supposed to still happen".

Back in June 2022, it was reported that the Ozark actress had been hand-selected by the Queen of Pop to play her in the film, which she was also going to direct.

However, production was halted the following year as Madonna prepared to go on The Celebration Tour.

Despite questions over the project, during an interview for the SmartLess podcast on Monday, Garner maintained that the movie hasn't been cancelled.

"That's supposed to still happen," she told co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

The Emmy Award-winning star went on to note that she was always "such a fan of Madonna" and "grew up listening" to the Material Girl hitmaker.

Accordingly, she put a lot of effort into her audition.

"It just came about. I knew they were doing a project, making a movie about it, and then I went out to audition," the 31-year-old continued. "I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn't a trained dancer, and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!"

In addition, Garner considered how she could evoke Madonna's attitude.

"(I thought) 'OK, what would Madonna do?' Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, 'You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that's on you,'" she added.

And while the biopic is on hold for now, Garner argued that "anything that's great... takes a long time" to come together.

In May, editors at Deadline reported that Madonna had teamed up with producers at Netflix to make a TV series about her life.

At present, Garner is promoting her new superhero movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.