‘She’s broken in many ways’: Elle Fanning teases her Predator: Badlands character

Elle Fanning has teased her character Thia will be the Predator Dek’s “little companion” in Predator: Badlands.

The 27-year-old actress portrays the synthetic - a biomechanical humanoid - opposite Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi’s Yautja hunter Dek in the upcoming action movie, and Fanning has now given fans some clues as to what to expect out of her character in Predator: Badlands.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Fanning said of Dek: “He's speaking another language, and Thia is there to guide him in a lot of ways, and to be his buddy.

“But I think she's also wanting respect, as well. I think Dek wants respect in the film from other things you'll figure out, and Thia also wants her respect also from Dek, in some ways.

“So, she is his little companion, his little buddy, and I love she has a different personality than any other synthetic we've seen before in any of the films.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star added it was “nice” to collaborate with director Dan Trachtenberg in fleshing out Thia, and teased the “friendship” that develops between her character and Dek.

She continued: “It was nice to work with Dan to kind of mould that personality, and almost more of a positive attitude.

“But I love the friendship between the two, because as you see, Thia is broken in many ways, and Dek is kind of the runt of his clan. So, it's a little bit of these two misfits coming together.”

Predator: Badlands follows the young hunter Dek (Schuster-Koloamatangi) after he has been outcast from his clan and sent to a remote planet where he forms an unlikely alliance with Thia (Fanning) as the pair search for the ultimate adversary.

Trachtenberg previously said Dek - who will be the first Yautja protagonist in a Predator movie instead of the antagonist - was inspired by action icons like Mad Max and Conan the Barbarian.

The filmmaker told Empire magazine: “He’s a thing of few words, pretty blunt. He cuts straight to the point. Literally and figuratively.”

Trachtenberg added Dek was viewed as the “runt of the litter” among his clan, and the director wanted audiences to root for the character.

He explained: “That feels like a big idea, not just within Predator, but in sci-fi generally. “In most sci-fi universes, the ‘creatures’ are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [Predator: Badlands] it’s, ‘What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?’”

Trachtenberg had also teased he has taken a “big, crazy swing” with Predator: Badlands - which will land in cinemas on November 7, 2025.

The moviemaker told Bloody Disgusting: “It’s a big, crazy swing, and I think that’s what drives butts into seats.

“If you want the same old Predator experience, you can hit play on Predator or Prey or any other, whichever one is your fit.”