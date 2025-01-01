Avatar might get an animated spin-off, James Cameron teases

James Cameron has teased he might make an animated Avatar spin-off series or movie.

The 70-year-old director is currently finishing off the sci-fi franchise’s next instalment Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Cameron has now revealed he pitched an animated spin-off series or film to Disney.

Speaking with Empire magazine, he explained: “I said, ‘Look, I want to do an animated anthology series that’s essentially in the world, but stories that you wouldn’t have expected from that world.

“There might even be an animated feature in there — it might be a feature for streaming, or a theatrical feature.”

The Terminator filmmaker added this Avatar project would be akin to that of The Animatrix - which was the animated anthology spin-off movie of The Matrix franchise.

He said: “A good early example is The Animatrix, where they went afield in the Matrix world.

“These are all great examples for how we can add texture and baroque detail to the world of Avatar.”

Cameron hopes the animated Avatar series will deliver “backstory on characters and tangential stuff that happened off-camera within the movies”.

He added: “Who first landed on Pandora? The first expedition. You could go anywhere you want.”

Even so, the Titanic director admitted it was still early days for the project.

He said: “We haven't done much with that yet.

“We're still gathering our stories and that sort of thing, and I've got to find the boutique filmmakers, the animators, that want to do it.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will pick up after the events of 2022’s The Way of Water, and follow Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their family as they face a fierce new threat from the fire-wielding ‘Ash People’ tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin) - reigniting conflict on a turbulent Pandora.

As grief and old enemies resurface, alliances with the Metkayina clan will test their strength, faith, and survival.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - which is slated to hit screens on December 19, 2025 - will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver’s Kiri and Kate Winslet’s Ronal.

In the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash - which was released ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps - audiences are plunged back into the fiery heart of Pandora.

The Na’vi face a chilling new threat in the form of the Ash People, also called the Mangkwan Clan, commanded by the formidable leader Varang (Chaplin).

Scenes hint at an internal Na’vi civil war, with echoes of betrayal and spiritual conflict as Varang declares to Kiri: “Your goddess has no dominion here”.

The movie also sees the return of Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in a Na’vi body, raising the stakes further as alliances blur and old enemies resurface.

Meanwhile, Jake Sully’s (Worthington) family, including Neytiri (Saldana) and their children, stand on the brink of war.

Stunning new visuals feature dramatic volcanic landscapes, flying creatures, and expansive aerial and aquatic combat sequences - all pointing to a darker, more elemental chapter in the saga.

Visually dazzling and emotionally charged, the trailer teases an epic scale of conflict and character evolution on Pandora.