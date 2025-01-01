Cameron Boyce's mum thanks Adam Sandler for subtle tribute to late son in Happy Gilmore 2

Cameron Boyce's mum has thanked her late son's co-star Adam Sandler for including a subtle tribute to him in Happy Gilmore 2.

In the new sports comedy, which was released on Netflix on Friday, Sandler's golfer Happy approaches a golfing check-in booth and one of the clerks can be seen watching Boyce in the Disney Channel series Jessie.

Fans swiftly took to social media to praise Sandler for including a subtle nod to his Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 co-star, who died at the age of 20 five years ago after suffering an epileptic seizure.

After the tribute made headlines over the weekend, Boyce's mother Libby shared a still of the sweet moment on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you (Adam Sandler) for honoring Cam's legacy in Happy Gilmore 2."

In a separate post, she revealed that her son was supposed to be in Sandler's 2020 comedy Hubie Halloween before he died.

"Adam and Cameron talked quite a bit in the days leading up to his death," she posted. "Cameron was supposed to be in Hubie Halloween and they were strategizing."

Of their friendship, she added, "They had a bond I think related to being authentic, funny and just keeping it real. Adam always finds a way to keep Cam's memory alive which warms our heart."

Sandler previously paid tribute to Boyce in the credits of Hubie Halloween.

The message reads, "In loving memory of Cameron Boyce. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

Boyce played Luke Ross in Jessie between 2011 and 2015. He was also well known for the Disney Channel TV movie franchise, Descendants.