The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Aboutboul dies aged 60

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Aboutboul has died at the age of 60.

According to local reports, the Israeli actor passed away after collapsing on a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel's capital, on Tuesday morning.

Aboutboul was reportedly swimming off the HaBonim beach strip before he returned to shore and collapsed.

It has also been reported that the Rambo III actor had complained of feeling unwell before his collapse.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Aboutboul is survived by his partner, the Israeli writer and director Shir Bilya, and their four children.

Aboutboul first launched his acting career in the 1986 Israeli movie Ricochets, and he made his Hollywood debut in 1988, appearing as Nissem alongside Sylvester Stallone in Rambo III.

Aboutboul's other notable movie appearances include Steven Spielberg's 2005 film Munich and Ridley Scott's 2008 film Body of Lies, in which he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

In 2012, he appeared as Dr Leonid Pavel in The Dark Knight Rises, starring Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway. He also landed a role in 2015's Septembers of Shiraz with Salma Hayek and Adrien Brody.

His TV appearances included Sirens, Homeland, Twin Peaks, Snowfall, The Leftovers and FBI: International.

Earlier this year, he announced the release of new music.