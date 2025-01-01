Bianca Wallace 'sick and tired' of 'pathetic' claim she had affair with Ioan Gruffudd

Bianca Wallace is "sick and tired" of the "truly pathetic" narrative that she had an affair with her now-husband Ioan Gruffudd while he was married to his first wife Alice Evans.

The Fantastic Four actor separated from his wife of 13 years in January 2021 and subsequently went public with his relationship with actress Bianca later that year.

Ioan and Bianca, who got engaged last year and tied the knot in April, have been subjected to rumours that they became romantically involved while he was still married.

After being inundated with hateful messages from trolls, Bianca, who is pregnant with their first child together, finally put an end to the speculation in a defiant statement on Instagram.

"I have ignored this truly pathetic narrative for nearly 4 years now because of how utterly ridiculous and clearly insane it is. But threaten my innocent, unborn baby and the time for ignoring is up! Absolutely no one will ever threaten my baby over a made up story about an affair that literally never happened! No way," she wrote alongside a series of screengrabs of private messages from trolls.

She continued, "In October 2021 my husband's ex made up a disgusting, vile story about my husband and I having an affair. For 3 years and 9 months the narrative (has) been ongoing, making people like.... message me, and now my unborn baby, threats like this."

Bianca then accused Alice's journalist friend at the Daily Mail of perpetuating "proven false stories" about their relationship and "the 'affair narrative' that never happened".

"I will not have my innocent baby born into this completely intentional manufactured drama. This has all got to end now, and it needs to end with the truth and facts," she added. "My husband and I haven't deserved one second of this, and now, our unborn baby is being threatened and attacked. Absolutely no f**king way!"

Bianca concluded her message by declaring that they were "sick and tired" of the narrative.

Ioan and Alice were declared legally divorced in 2023, but their bitter court battle is still ongoing. They share two daughters.