Vanessa Kirby admits to being a Sue Storm 'nerd'

Vanessa Kirby is a Sue Storm "nerd".

The 37-year-old actress plays Sue in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and she's admitted to being obsessed with the character.

Vanessa - who stars in the new Marvel movie alongside Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn - told Variety: "I’m such a Sue nerd.

"There was something so allegorical about her. She was called Invisible Girl. Then Psycho-Man comes and disrupts everything, and she has a meeting with her own dark side in Malice. She comes back, and she renames herself Invisible Woman. So she transforms from a girl to a woman.

"There’s something about meeting the hardest parts of yourself in Malice that felt extremely poignant to me. I’m really hopeful I might be allowed to be Malice at some point for her."

Vanessa is particularly keen to explore Sue's Malice incarnation.

The actress shared: "I’m dying to do Malice.

"She’s come from a really tough background. She lost her mother in a car crash. Her dad tried to save her mother. He couldn’t. He then spiralled, became an alcoholic, got locked up in prison for murdering a loan shark, and then died. Sue had to become a mother to Johnny. They were orphans. They had to fight for themselves.

"What I loved about her was that she chose a path that was inherently a positive one. She chose to keep her heart open and to stay warm. The Future Foundation, for me, wasn’t a noble political act, but it seemed to me that it’s Sue’s nature."

Vanessa previously admitted that she likes to take on "challenging" roles.

The movie star told TheTalks: "I really like pushing past my limits in that way — I love it.

"When I read something and go, 'Uh, I don’t know how I am going to do this,' then I know I should do it. I don’t think it feels as challenging when you read a script and go, 'I know exactly how I am going to do this.'"

Vanessa has enjoyed success on stage and screen, and she previously explained where her passion for stage acting came from.

The London-born actress shared: "I always knew I wanted to act, but I had no idea how I was to go about it.

"It was quite daunting feeling to know how passionate you feel about something without knowing whether you can achieve it … But my parents love theatre and my dad loves Shakespeare, so I grew up with a lot of Shakespeare stories and plays. And the love for theatre helped me in realising the power of standing up in front of people and telling stories as a group.

"The audience is as important as the people on stage, so it always felt like a shared experience. With that experience I felt most connected and most alive."