Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson dating - report

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's onscreen romance is reportedly spilling into real life.

The Naked Gun costars reportedly struck up a relationship after making the movie, which releases in cinemas this Friday.

The pair are "enjoying each other's company" and "smitten with each other", according to People magazine.

Rumours have been rife that the two have been dating since Anderson planted a kiss on Neeson's cheek on the red carpet at the London premiere of the action comedy on 22 July.

At the New York premiere on 28 July, both stars brought along their two sons to the red carpet for a group photo.

Anderson is mum to Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with ex-husband Tommy Lee; while Neeson is dad to Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with his late wife, Natasha Richardson.

The next morning, the costars spoofed a scene where they got caught making out by cameras on the Today Show.

In October last year, after filming on The Naked Gun wrapped, Neeson had high praise for Anderson.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," he said to People magazine at the time.

"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."