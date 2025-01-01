Zach Galligan teases Gremlins 3

Gremlins lead actor Zach Galligan has teased a potential third outing for the movie franchise.

During an appearance at Comic-Con in Manchester, he shared that Warner Bros. is "incredibly interested" in Gremlins 3, reports Games Radar.

Not only that, but the script is allegedly on the desk of executive producer Steven Spielberg and awaiting his sign-off.

Galligan played the lead role of Billy Peltzer in 1984's Gremlins and 1990's Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

"After 35 years, they've come up with a script," Galligan told his audience.

"Warner Bros is incredibly interested in doing it, apparently it's waiting on Mr Spielberg to read it and approve it. But you can thank the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Warner Bros released Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in September last year, and scooped more than $452 million (£338 million) at the global box office.

In an April interview with Deadline, Warner Bros co-chief Pam Abdy shared that the studio was working with Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment on "developing new entries in the Gremlins and Goonies franchises".

The original Gremlins, which famously led to the creation of the PG-13 rating, was a box office hit with $212 million (£159 million) worldwide.

The sequel was less successful but became a cult classic nonetheless.