Jamie Lee Curtis feels 'more beautiful' than ever at 66

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared she feels "more beautiful" than ever at 66.

The Freakier Friday star declared she is "comfortable" with the ageing process and believes she has never been more beautiful than she is now.

"I am so much more beautiful now than I have ever been in my entire life," Jamie, 66, told Page Six at a New York screening of her new Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

The reason, Jamie explained, was her sense of satisfaction with how authentically she lives her life.

"That's because I am living a truth that I feel very comfortable in," Jamie shared.

However, she added, despite turning out performances in recent hits Knives Out and Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as the upcoming Murder, She Wrote reboot, she felt there would be an end to her stellar roll.

"There is a ticking clock for everybody," Jamie Lee argued. "There's a cliff for everybody."

Having seen her celebrity parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh's stars fade as they aged, Jamie explained she had long accepted the notion stardom was fleeting.

"I watched my parents lose the thing they loved," she said. "The thing they loved that gave them fame, attention, art, creativity, it was taken away because they aged out."

She jokingly added there was one exception to the rule.

"Every great actor, except Meryl Streep," Jamie quipped. "No cliff for Meryl Streep. Other than that, everybody's going to have a cliff."