Tracee Ellis Ross tired of being 'most important person in the room'

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed she gets tired of being "the most important person in the room".

The comedian explained she uses travel as a means of escaping her celebrity status.

Tracee, 52, the daughter of singing diva Diana Ross, 81, told Self she spent much of her life being treated as a star.

"Most of the places I go, I'm the most important person in the room," she said.

"At work, around a conference table, I'm the one people are looking at. Even if I'm on a set, I'm one of the people that everything's catering towards. I find it a real relief when that's not the case. I really like being a person among people."

The Black-Ish lead revealed she felt travelling solo and leaving her comfort zone offered her the opportunity to simply be herself.

"Can you be yourself, by yourself out in the world?" she reflected.

"It's one thing to discover who you are, and it's another to have the courage to be that person. And then it takes even another layer to do that when you're not in your comfort space. Travel, for me, is a way to give myself a chance to wander, ponder, and be."