Rupert Everett 'fired' from Emily in Paris

Rupert Everett has claimed he was "fired" from Emily in Paris

The actor will not be appearing in the fifth season of the hit Netflix series and claimed he spent "weeks" in bed after learning he'd been "fired".

"I was fired," he told Vanity Fair Italia at the Marateale Film Festival in Italy.

Rupert, 66, who played Italian interior designer Giorgio Barbieri in a single episode of the show's fourth season, explained he had hoped his character would return for a bigger role in season five, but it was not to be.

"I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, 'Next year we'll speak,'" he said. "I waited for them to call me - but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me."

Reflecting on the impermanent nature of the entertainment industry, Rupert admitted he had struggled emotionally with the lack of interest from the Emily in Paris production team.

"Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you - but then things change, and they lose your character. I don't know why," he shared.

"For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn't get over it."