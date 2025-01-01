Alison Brie addresses serious rumours for Masters of the Universe

Alison Brie has hinted Masters of the Universe will not be serious.

Recent rumours suggested the upcoming action movie would be trading its light-hearted and campy style for a more dour tone, but Brie - who portrays Evil-Lyn in the film - has emphasised people don’t know “as much as they think they know” about Masters of the Universe.

When Collider asked the 42-year-old actress whether the flick would be more serious, she said: “I don't think they know as much as they think they know. That’s all I'm gonna say.”

Masters of the Universe - which is based on Mattel’s iconic toy line and the 1983 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe - stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms.

Reflecting on the movie, Brie teased Masters of the Universe would appeal to both “the nostalgic audience that loved He-Man when they were kids” and a “new generation of He-Man fans”.

She told Screen Rant: “I did Masters of the Universe, and I really feel like I shouldn't say too much about that either.

“But I do think that is really fun, and I think it's going to serve both the nostalgic audience that loved He-Man when they were kids and a new generation of He-Man fans.”

Masters of the Universe - which is being helmed by Bumblebee director Travis Knight and is slated to land in cinemas on June 6, 2026 - follows a young man on Earth who learns he is the prince of a distant planet and must reclaim a magical sword.

With its power, he returns home to defend his kingdom from dark forces.

The film’s cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

In January, Brie teased she had been “getting yoked” with Björnsson - who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones - to prepare for Masters of the Universe.

The Together star said: “Filming is about to start. Everyone's in pre-production now. I was just out in London lifting some weights with Júlíus Björnsson.”

Brie isn’t the only Masters of the Universe star who had been training hard for the movie, as Galitzine also revealed he was “eating around 4,000 calories a day” and had been doing a lot of weightlifting to get into shape for the film.

The 30-year-old actor told W magazine: “No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe.

“There’s been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I’m eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I’m doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part.”

Even so, The Idea of You star admitted he was dreading “the cutting phase” as he will be “starved and so rude to everyone”.

He said: “I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I’m going to be starved and so rude to everyone.

“I can only apologize for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time.”