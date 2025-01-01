Pete Davidson recalls getting 'dumb' Dave Chappelle-inspired tattoo covered up

Pete Davidson has explained why he chose to cover up a Dave Chappelle-inspired tattoo he once had inked on his chest.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, the former Saturday Night Live star recalled how he did a comedy set when he was "19 or 20" and discovered that the stand-up icon was in the audience.

"This was before (Dave) was back, so seeing him was like crazy, going 'What the f**k?'" he told host Sean Evans while trying an array of chicken wings covered in hot sauces. "And I got off stage and he was like, 'I watched your whole set - it was really good,' and I was like, 'Oh, thanks.' I was like, 'You know, how do you keep coming up with new stuff? I'm working on new stuff and it's like difficult,' and he goes, 'Jokes come and go, but swag is forever.' And guess who got that tattooed on his chest?"

Pete went on to note that he hadn't told anyone about the body art before because it was "so humiliating".

He also described how he decided to get the words covered up with a motif of the shark from the 1975 film Jaws.

"I covered it with Jaws because I needed something huge to black it out. I just put a giant shark over it. That's pretty bad, dude - but he was like my idol. He still is, but that's so dumb. I could've just told people he said that to me," the 31-year-old sighed.

In recent years, Pete has had a lot of his many tattoos lasered off, with the process already costing him around $200,000 (£150,000).

"I have to plan it in between work because it's a six-week healing process each time you get one removed," he told Variety in April. "So, each tattoo is 10 to 12 sessions. That's 60 weeks of your life right there on just one tattoo to remove... It's pretty horrible. It's like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you gotta do maintenance and let it heal properly. And it's pretty tough. It sucks, I'm not gonna lie."

Pete is currently promoting his new heist film, The Pickup, which is set to be released on 6 August.