Brooke Hogan honours 'dearest daddy' Hulk Hogan in emotional tribute

Brooke Hogan has paid an emotional tribute to her estranged father, Hulk Hogan.

The iconic wrestler, real name Terry Bollea, died "surrounded by his loved ones" on 24 July. He was 71.

While Brooke reportedly cut ties with her dad and mother Linda Hogan around eight years ago, the TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to honour Hulk.

"My Dearest Daddy. You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter - for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world," she captioned a video of throwback photos from her childhood. "Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply. Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife. Forever yours, Brooke."

In addition, Brooke shared a longer statement in which she clarified that it wasn't a single "fight" that led to her estrangement from her parents.

"It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand," the 37-year-old noted. "My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself."

Brooke claimed she had supported Hulk over the course of 25 surgeries but "suddenly something shifted" in their relationship and she felt a "disconnect".

"During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart," the Hogan Knows Best star continued. "I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this."

Elsewhere in her message, Brooke reflected on her deep bond with the professional wrestler.

"When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us," she added. "I know he's at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he'd ever have."

Brooke, who shares twins with her husband Steven Oleksy, reportedly had herself removed from her father's will in 2023. Sources told TMZ that she will receive some money from a small life insurance trust, but nothing from the rest of his estate.