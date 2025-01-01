Taron Egerton rules himself out of playing James Bond

Taron Egerton has ruled himself out of playing James Bond because he doesn't think he's "a good choice for it".

The Welsh actor, who starred in the Kingsman spy action franchise, believes there are "many cool, younger actors" who would be better suited to the role instead of him.

When asked whether he'd throw his hat into the ring to take over from Daniel Craig, he told Collider, "No. And I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that. I think I'm not - I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

The Rocketman actor admitted that he doesn't think he would be happy taking on the responsibility of being the new 007.

"James Bond is quite an undertaking, and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it," he added with a laugh. "But also, it's possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it's a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that."

Egerton, 35, noted that he's in a phase where he's been pursuing roles that "speak to (him) on a creative level" - such as the crime thriller She Rides Shotgun and Apple TV+ series Smoke - but that doesn't mean he wouldn't necessarily be interested in doing a project that's "more commercial".

The next James Bond movie will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. It is unclear when production will begin.

Craig's final Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021.