Adam Sandler included Cameron Boyce tribute in Happy Gilmore 2 to 'keep him part of our family'

Adam Sandler included a sweet tribute to his late co-star Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 to "keep him part of our family".

In the new Netflix comedy, Sandler's titular golfer approaches a golfing check-in booth, and one of the clerks can be seen watching Boyce in the Disney Channel series Jessie on the TV.

The subtle nod swiftly hit headlines, with fans praising Sandler for paying tribute to his Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 co-star, who died at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure in 2019.

In a post-release interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler explained his thought process behind Boyce's brief cameo.

"He felt like a family member to us when we were shooting Grown Ups," he praised. "We think of him all the time. This was just a moment where we were like, 'What should we throw on the TV?' We said, 'Might as well throw Cameron in there. He's the man. Keep him part of our family.' And so that's why we did it."

The Wedding Singer star noted that the Descendants actor was due to appear in his 2020 comedy Hubie Halloween before he tragically passed away.

"Love that kid. He was one of the sweetest persons I've ever met - just constantly in a good mood, constantly great energy, loving to everybody," he gushed. "Of course, we were going to shoot with Cameron on Hubie Halloween, and we were getting ready to have a great time together, and we lost him."

Earlier this week, Boyce's mum Libby publicly thanked Sandler "for honoring Cam's legacy" in Happy Gilmore 2.

She added, "Adam always finds a way to keep Cam's memory alive which warms our heart."

The actor previously paid tribute to Boyce with a sweet message in the credits of Hubie Halloween.