Lindsay Lohan reveals reason she left the US for Dubai

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the peace she found after leaving Hollywood for a quieter life in Dubai.

The Freakier Friday star described the "very normal life" she now has after leaving the States for the UAE in a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Of Dubai, she said, "It's far away from Hollywood. And I live a very normal life. There's no worry of like, I can't go eat at this place because someone's gonna take a picture of my son. I feel very safe."

Confirming the paparazzi is "not legal" in Dubai, Lindsay explained, "You can't even take a picture of someone else if you're at a restaurant. You have to ask the person."

"Which is a big difference," she added, laughing. "The privacy is unique."

Lohan skyrocketed to fame when she was just 12 years old in Disney's The Parent Trap. She became a teen icon, appearing in movies including Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls.

Paparazzi once followed her everywhere and tabloids documented her every move, from clubbing and dating to legal woes.

In 2014, Lohan decided to make the move to Dubai, where she now lives with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their two-year-old son, Luai.