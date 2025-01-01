Cash Warren 'happy' for ex Jessica Alba's new love

Cash Warren has shared his thoughts on his estranged wife Jessica Alba's budding romance with Danny Ramirez.

"I'm happy for her," Warren shared in a video broadcast by TMZ.

"I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."

While Alba has moved on, Warren confessed he is currently single.

"No, not yet," he said when asked if he was dating yet, before joking, "Let me know if you got anybody."

Alba announced earlier this year that she and Warren had separated after more than two decades of marriage.

The exes share three children aged between seven and 17.

"I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the Fantastic Four actor wrote in a January Instagram statement.

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the past 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."

The exes have yet to finalise their divorce.

Alba and Ramirez were first linked six months after the split. In July, the pair were seen leaving Cancun, Mexico, together.