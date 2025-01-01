James Van Der Beek shares update on cancer journey

James Van Der Beek has shared that he'll likely continue to battle cancer for the rest of his life.

The Dawson's Creek alum was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023.

"I'm just on the journey," Van Der Beek told Today.com. "It's a process. It'll probably be a process for the rest of my life."

He went on to explain that living with cancer feels like a "full-time job", and that the most important thing for him right now is to find "the beauty of just taking things a little bit more slowly and prioritising rest and really allowing that to be the job".

The Varsity Blues star also encouraged others to get screened for colorectal cancer, noting that when he got screened at 46, he didn't realise the recommended screening age was 45.

"I thought I was way ahead of the game," he shared. "I ate as well as I could. I was healthy. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. There was no reason in my mind that I should have gotten a positive diagnosis."

For now, James is finding normalcy by getting back in front of the camera for the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

"The greatest thing about work is cancer doesn't exist between action and cut," he said.