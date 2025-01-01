Erika Jayne opens up about new romance

Erika Jayne has spilled the beans on the new man in her life.

The singer and reality TV star offered an update on her love life on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Diamonds in the Rough podcast, which she co-hosts with Teddi Mellencamp.

Jayne was spotted hand-in-hand with a mystery man in Los Angeles earlier this month, and took the opportunity to reveal some details.

"I met someone and we went out on two dates, and then we went to get a manicure-pedicure," she explained. But the pair didn't realised photos were being taken.

"What was a nice, private moment and a nice, private thing I was having for myself was ruined," she complained.

Jayne revealed that her new beau is named John McPhee, and that they have spent more time together since their nail salon date.

"It was really nice," she shared. "Like, I feel comfortable holding this person's hand, and he's a nice man. I haven't been seen with anybody in five years. So this is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him."

Jayne filed for divorce from personal injury attorney Tom Girardi in 2020 following 22 years of marriage.

Months later, her ex was slapped with multiple lawsuits, accusations of embezzlement and a bankruptcy case.

Jayne has maintained she had no knowledge of the crimes and has not faced any charges.