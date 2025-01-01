Andy Cohen supports potential Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson romance

Andy Cohen approves of a potential romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

The Hollywood stars have sparked dating rumours while on the press circuit for their new action comedy The Naked Gun, with a source recently telling People that they "smitten with each other".

Cohen expressed his support for the duo during his radio show, Andy Cohen Live, on Wednesday.

"You know, Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I'm gonna tell you something. I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning whatever this is (sic)," he said, referring to Neeson's late wife, Natasha Richardson.

Richardson died at the age of 45 in 2009 after sustaining a head injury in a skiing accident.

Cohen went on to recount how he even told Neeson that Anderson, 58, reminded him of The Parent Trap actress when they were at the premiere of The Naked Gun.

"As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, 'Liam, she is an independent woman just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys,'" the TV personality continued. "I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. What she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

Neeson, 73, and Richardson shared sons Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, while Anderson is mother to sons Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, from her marriage to ex-husband Tommy Lee.

All of the children attended the New York City premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Neeson and Anderson poked fun at the rumours by pretending to kiss on the set of the Today show. When the co-host asked directly if they were dating, they dodged the question and discussed their "lovely budding chemistry".

The film is set to open in cinemas on Friday.