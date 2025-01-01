Khloé Kardashian hid skin cancer treatment from family after father's death

Khloé Kardashian hid getting treatment for skin cancer as a teenager because she didn't want to "worry" her family.

During the latest instalment of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, the reality TV star recalled how her doctor removed a melanoma from her back when she was 19.

Khloé decided to keep the health scare a secret as her father, Robert Kardashian, had died of oesophageal cancer at the age of 59 a short time earlier in 2003.

"My first bout of skin cancer, I was 19 years old. When you're 19, you don't really think about how scary things can be, so I don't remember a lot," she said, noting that she "didn't want to worry anyone" at the time. "I know my dad died when I was 19 of oesophageal cancer, and then months later, I found out I had skin cancer on my back. I literally didn't even tell my family because I knew I just had to get this removed and I'll be fine."

In addition to Khloé, Robert and ex-wife Kris Jenner were parents to Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and son Rob Kardashian.

Nearly two decades later, the Good American entrepreneur revealed she had undergone surgery to have a "rare" tumour removed from her face.

Though she thought it was cystic acne at first, a facialist urged Khloé to see a dermatologist after the "bump" didn't change.

"So, we cut it out, and within days, they found out it was melanoma. I sent it to my other dermatologist, they analysed it," the 41-year-old continued. "Because it's on my face... where my cheek line is, they have to remove the tumour that's there. You also have to take enough skin, like healthy skin, around it to make sure the cells didn't spread."

And due to the location of the tumour, Khloé called on plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for the procedure.

"He removed the tumour, and the scary part is you don't know how much they need to remove until they start cutting into you. They think they're getting all the borders, but then they have to test it," she remembered. "We did it. Everything was perfect. He got all they needed the first time. So now, I don't have skin cancer."