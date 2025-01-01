Jason Momoa shaves beard for first time in six years

Jason Momoa has reluctantly shaved off his beard for the first time in six years.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Aquaman actor posted a video showing him using an electric shaver to remove his signature facial hair.

As he shaved his beard and moustache, Jason explained that he was switching up his appearance to prepare for the third Dune movie, in which he reprises the role of Duncan Idaho.

"God damn it, I hate it," he sighed while gazing in a mirror. "I think it's been about six years, maybe a little bit more, since I did Dune."

Revealing his fresh-faced look, Jason insisted he barely recognised himself.

"This is the kickoff, Dune 3... Only for you Denis," the 45-year-old smiled, referring to Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

And as he was shaving his beard off, Jason also took the opportunity to promote his water brand, Mananalu, which seeks to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles.

"Now, we're taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite," he explained in the caption. "That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we're starting in Hawai'i. Let's get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet."

Dune: Part Three, also featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason's son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, is currently in production.

The project is slated for release in December 2026.