Harrison Ford would star alongside wife Calista Flockhart in movie under one condition

Harrison Ford would act opposite his wife Calista Flockhart in a movie under one condition.

The Indiana Jones actor and Ally McBeal actress have been together for 22 years, but have yet to share the screen together.

In a cover interview with Variety, Ford shared that he wasn't opposed to the idea and revealed what it would take for them to agree to a joint project.

"If we get to work together, we'd want it to be someone else's idea," Ford, 83, said, before noting that it might be distracting to viewers to see them together and leave them unable to believe them as their characters.

"That kind of casting might not be the best way to bring people into an imagined situation, because (audiences) may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore,'" he explained.

Ford began dating Flockhart, 60, after meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes, and they got married in 2010. They have an adopted son named Liam, 24.

While they haven't appeared on screen together, they often support each other on the red carpet and at awards shows.

As he accepted his career achievement award during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, the Star Wars actor thanked his wife for her encouragement over the years.

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," he told the audience. "And I need a lot of support."