Dave Franco and Alison Brie were 'literally attached to each other' all day while filming Together

Dave Franco and Alison Brie were "literally attached to each other" by prosthetics for the entire day while filming certain scenes for their new horror Together.

In the supernatural body horror, the actors, who are married in real life, play a co-dependent couple who become infected, and their bodies start to fuse together.

Franco admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday that he couldn't imagine making the film with anybody else because he had to be physically connected to his scene partner all day.

"There were some crazy days on this new movie where we are literally attached to each other with prosthetics for the entire day, so we're taking each other to the bedroom," he shared. "I remember there was a moment where she's going to the bathroom, I'm standing over her, literally attached to her, and we said out loud, 'We couldn't have done this with anyone else.'"

The Now You See Me actor explained that when he read the script, he felt his real-life relationship with Brie would "lend itself" to the film's fictional relationship, as their characters have also been together for more than a decade.

Franco noted another benefit of working with Brie - the fact that he could tell her how he was really feeling during their "attached" scenes.

"During that day, when we're attached, I was also in the scenes tied to a chair and she's straddling me for 12 hours," he said. "Because there's so much comfortability there, there's so much love there, we could almost surpass politeness with each other, and knowing it's not mean.

"I could be like, 'Babe, you're f**king killing my legs.' Where, if it was anyone else, I'd be like, 'Hey, I'm so sorry, would you mind lifting your (weight off me)?'"

The couple, who started dating in 2012 and got married in 2017, have worked together on several occasions now. They both appeared in The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist, and Brie starred in his directorial efforts, The Rental and Somebody I Used to Know.

Together will be released in U.K. cinemas on 15 August.