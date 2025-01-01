Hulk Hogan cause of death confirmed

The cause of Hulk Hogan's death has been confirmed.

On 24 July, it was announced that the WWE icon had passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 71.

Documents obtained by several outlets have now confirmed that Hogan died from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

The documents also revealed that the wrestler had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a heart condition, as well as chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), a cancer affecting white blood cells called lymphocytes.

It is not believed that Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, had ever spoken publicly about his cancer.

His death has been ruled natural, and according to the documents, his body will be cremated.

Police in Clearwater confirmed at the time that Hogan had suffered cardiac arrest at his home. He was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews after they responded to a medical emergency call.

He was then taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hogan is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in September 2023, as well as his children, Brooke and Nick, and his grandchildren, Oliver and Molly.

It is reported that Hogan was estranged from Brooke prior to his death.