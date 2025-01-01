Seann William Scott's ex loses bid to reduce his custody of daughter

Seann William Scott's ex-wife, Olivia Korenberg, has lost her plea for their daughter to live primarily with her.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a ruling in Scott and Korenberg's custody battle, weeks after the exes testified in court.

Us Weekly reports that Korenberg had asked the court to modify their joint custody agreement to have their daughter live with her primarily, which Scott opposed.

The judge denied Korenberg's request that their daughter live with her primarily and that Scott's parenting time be substantially reduced. Scott was awarded sole legal custody for the purpose of enrolling their child in kindergarten.

The judge noted that he found Scott and Korenberg to be "high-quality" parents who were "completely" devoted to their daughter, but suggested there was "ample room here to improve communication".

The American Pie star filed for divorce from Korenberg in 2024 after four years of marriage.

A couple of months later, the exes reached a settlement whereby they agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter.

However, Korenberg went to court in April, accusing Scott of attempting to "evict" her and their daughter from one of his homes despite an agreement that she could live in the home for one year.

She said everything changed after she asked Scott to meet her new boyfriend.